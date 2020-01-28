MCHD to offer free dental work through ‘Give Kids a Smile Day’

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Health Department (MCHD) will be taking part in the annual ‘Give Kids a Smile Day’ on February 7; which means they will be providing free screenings and cleanings to uninsured children.

The day was created by the American Dental Association and MCHD had been participating for a decade said Dan Carrier, director of dentistry. Carrier said MCHD is looking forward to the day because the goal is to give about 50 children cleanings and restorative work, as time permits.

Carrier added that it is important to get kids in the door for checkups when they’re young because it engrains in a child’s mind the importance of going to the dentist.

“It’s critical to develop good habitats early, in childhood,” Carrier said. “We recommend that parents bring their child in at the age of one, I often say that the first visit is more for the parents than it is for the child. It’s an opportunity for the parents to ask us questions and for us to also find out what the parents are doing with the child and we can identify some bad habits that can really cause some problems early on before they cause those problems.”

To make the day children friendly, Carrier said MCHD will pull out all the stops to transform their office into something to make it comfortable for kids and parents who stop by.

“One of our goals with the ‘Give Kids a Smile Day’ is for the child to have a fun, enjoyable experience at the dentist,” he said. “The atmosphere here is very kid-friendly that day, we have balloons, lots of giveaways, lots of free goodies to take. We want them to leave with a positive experience and look forward to coming to the dentist.”

If a parent is interested they can call the MCHD at (304) 598-5108 to schedule an appointment for their uninsured child or children.