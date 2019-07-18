MedExpress Kids’ Day to be held Saturday in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The 32nd annual MedExpress Kids’ Day will be held Saturday, July 20 in Morgantown.

Children of all ages will have the opportunity to learn about safety, play in a giant sand box, take part in crafts and enjoy live entertainment.

More than 60 events will be planned in different locations along High Street, including all children in attendance receiving a free tote bag. Nearly 100 different businesses and non-profits will be participating.

Main Street Morgantown Executive Director Barbara Watkins said the event helps promote community involvement.

“It really is a huge event that we have, and it’s a community event,” Watkins said. “Because we have everybody, you know, people from Mon County and stretching into the other counties, that will come and set up to do it free. It’s all free.”

Information booths will be stationed during the event at Clutch Wing Shop and Citizens Bank on High Street.

The event will run 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more details about the event, click here.