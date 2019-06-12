Media Embracing the Community committee gathers to discuss United Way Campaign

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – The Media Embracing the Community committee for the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties met Tuesday.

This is a way for different media outlets to gather and share thoughts about the upcoming campaign.

The team explored ways to shoot video which will be an introduction to the campaign for 2020.

There are seven campaign chairs this year which consist of Bankers United.

“And so, you know, you’ll be seeing them throughout the community, helping to raise money for the united way and kind of being a pace setter if you will, kind of a group that goes out and urges their friends, their community,” said Amanda Posey, Director of Marketing and Communications for the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties.

The video will debut at the Community Leaders Breakfast on August 8th.