MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Health System is partnering up with the Owens and Minor supply chain to bring a new medical distribution facility to Morgantown.

They held their groundbreaking ceremony on Lawless road on June 27, to show that they will begin building the new facility. This distribution center will be used to improve West Virginia’s health trajectory by making Morgantown and its surrounding areas a major medical hub.

Manufacturing, distribution and pre-packaging are just a few of the things this new facility will be doing for West Virginia’s health system. After learning from the COVID-19 pandemic, the CEOs from both companies are wanting to make sure they have a lot of supplies ready and made locally for when they are needed.

Albert Wright, the president and CEO of WVU Health System, mentioned an example of the products they will be providing through the facility.

“Our surgical type procedures, you know, a Physician may say ‘every time I do this type of surgery, I want to have these ten products.’ So rather than having someone run around and pick those ten products, Owens and Minor will actually put those ten products for, you know, doctor X procedure Y, and have them ready to go, which just keeps us more efficient,” said Wright.

It is an estimated $50 million building project that will span over 350,000 square feet.

The new center will also be bringing in over 100 jobs to the state of West Virginia. When discussing this, Ed Pesicka, the president and CEO of Owens and Minor said, “I think it’s important because there’s a need for it, and you know, the ability for us to serve WVU Medicine is spectacular. Not only that, we have the ability now to bring more than a hundred jobs in the community, and that’s really what we’re excited about.”

Owens and Minor has been a global healthcare solutions company since 1882 that integrates product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply and perioperative services. They support care through the hospital as well as into the home.

The WVU Health System is the largest health system and largest employer within’ the state. The Health System is also known as WVU Medicine, in which it includes 16 hospitals throughout the state of West Virginia.

Both companies want to send their thanks to Governor Jim Justice and Department of Economic Development Secretary, Mitch Carmichael, for helping making this a possibility.

Owens and Minor will be building the new facility in which it should take between 12 and 18 months to finish.