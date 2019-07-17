Members of Morgantown Working Families held protest in front of Representative McKinley’s office

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – A political party in Mongonalia County protested the treatment of immigrants trying to cross the United States border Wednesday afternoon.

Members of the Morgantown Working Families party gathered outside Representative David McKinley’s office to express their unhappiness with the treatment of children at the border.

“We have an obligation to treat all people compassionately and kindly and gently and when people come to America looking for refuge or just to build a better life, we have an obligation to treat them kindly. And what’s going on at the southern border does not represent American values, doesn’t represent West Virginia values and doesn’t represent my values,” said Stephanie Zucker, a chairperson for the organization.

Representative McKinley was not in his Morgantown office during today’s event.