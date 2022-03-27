MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Metropolitan theater in Morgantown hosted the Mon Hills Music Group, with Ducain as the headliner, for its spring show on Sunday night.

All of the acts are West Virginia University Music Industry students. The Mon Hills Music Group serves as a collection of independent record labels and acts as the professional component of the WVU Music Industry Program.

“We’ve had a lot of our artists release a lot of projects this year, a bunch of CDs, EPs came out this year. And so, we kind of wanted to put together, like, a big show, a project for all of our artists to kind of celebrate what we’ve released with them and everybody who made the project possible,” said Kirsten Edwards, live events manager for Mon Hills Music Group.

Mon Hills Music Group was started approximately eight years ago and is headed up by the WVU Music Industry Program. Officials said the label has been growing every year.

“Last semester, we had about 60 members in one label, and then at that point, we had to create a whole other label to accommodate all the students interested and treated the second label as more of a playground for music industry students to see what they’re interested in in the music industry and, kind of, find a future career path for them,” said Tracy Dickerson, director of A&R at Mon Hills Records.

The lineup included performances by Gonzalo, Emily Lehr, Anna Dunham, Grace Campbell, and The Gym Sins. Sunday night’s show featured a mix of many different genres for people to enjoy. These artists can be found on most online streaming services.

“How we started signing artists was tough. Um, we had a competition a while ago—it was basically a little ‘American Idol’—it was called Mountaineer Idol. And so, we started signing artists through that,” Edwards said. “Then, eventually we had people reaching out to us trying to get started and get a promotional background to try and help them grow.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, officials with Mon Hills Music Group said they thrived even though live music was shut down. They said for the group and artists, it was a productive time getting music recorded and released to the public. The group also turned to live streaming shows for online audiences.