MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia Hospital Political Action Committee (HOSPAC) has awarded Mon Health Medical Center (MHMC) after they exceeded their fundraising goal during the Health Care Leadership Summit at The Greenbrier.

According to a release from Mon Health, MHMC received the “Over the Top” – 61 to 275 Beds Award for their “terrific leadership in this year’s campaign.”

Also recognized were Mon Health Medical Center, Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital and Grafton City Hospital for their work in the West Virginia Hospital Association’s Commitment to Excellence Honors Program.

You can visit wvha.org to learn more about HOSPAC and the WVHA. For more information about Mon Health System, visit MonHealth.com