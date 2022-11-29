MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Mon Health Medical Center nurse has been given The DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses.

Melissa (Missy) Earnest is a registered nurse in pre/post cath lab recovery that has worked at the center since January 2022. She was nominated for the award due to her capable, dutiful and compassionate work.

Registered nurse Melissa (Missy) Earnest

One nomination written by the family member of a former patient read, “My mom was admitted to the IPU to have a stint placed, Missy was her nurse. She did a great job communicating with us about the upcoming procedure. A short time later, my mom’s heart stopped, and a code was called. She handled the crisis very calmly and professionally, taking the lead and instructing the other nurses on what to do. Missy saved my mom’s life. How can you ever thank someone for that? The following day, Missy contacted me to see how mom was doing in the ICU. This kind of care goes above and beyond the required 12-hour shift. Missy is a perfect example of what a nurse should be, professionally trained to do the job but also filled with compassion. We need more nurses like Missy. My family and I are so very thankful for Missy’s skills and professionalism during this trying time. Thank you, Missy.”

The DAISY Award is given quarterly to Mon Health Medical Center nurses who embody the great effort that nurses put in to provide quality care.

“Being a nurse for me means showing compassion, dedication, and loyalty to our patients,” said Missy. “Earning the DAISY Award makes me feel so appreciated and that my hard work is recognized.”

If you have had an experience with a nurse going above and beyond, you can nominate them by visiting MonHealth.com/DAISY. To learn more about the DAISY Award itself, you can visit DAISYFoundation.org.