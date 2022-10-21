CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Michigan woman Thursday admitted to her role in a Texas-to-Morgantown drug distribution operation.

Aaliyah Snowden, 27, of Eastpointe, Michigan, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting the maintaining of drug-involved premises for helping to run a Star City apartment that meth was being distributed out of between April and June of 2020, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia.

Snowden was one of 25 people indicted in October 2020 in connection to the drug ring, which distributed cocaine, fentanyl and heroin in addition to meth, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Among those indicted were nine Texans, two Californians, and 13 West Virginians. Many of them have already been sentenced.

For her part, Snowden faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000.

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Northern West Virginia Drug Task Force and Mon Metro Drug Task Force, which include members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, West Virginia State Police, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgantown, WVU, Granville and Star City police departments.

The Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office; the FBI in Houston, Texas; the Houston Police Department’s Multi-Agency Gang Initiative; the United States Postal Inspection Service in Houston; and the FBI and DEA in Los Angeles, California also assisted.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Zelda Wesley and Sarah Wagner are prosecuting the case and U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.