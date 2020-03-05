Milan Puskar Foundation donates $1 million to WVU Children’s

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Milan Puskar Foundation has donated $1 million to the WVU Medicine Children’s, which is currently under construction.

The 150-bed, nine-story hospital, which is being built next to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, is slated to open in the summer of 2021. Amy Bush-Marone, the chief operating officer of WVU Medicine Children’s, said the hospital was appreciative of the donation and that they don’t take any donation for granted.

A look at where the new hospital will stand relative to existing structures.

Instead, she said, they do their part to put the gifts donated to good use by continuing to accelerate in the level of healthcare the hospital provides.

“We are extremely grateful for this gift from the Milan Puskar Foundation, because it allows us to continue to expand the care that we provide for pediatric patients in West Virginia and the surrounding region,” Bush-Marone said. “It’s sort of a double appreciation because through this gift and being able to name this diagnostic space also helps us to show our gratitude to everything that Mr. Puskar has done for this community and this state.”

To honor the donation, the diagnostic imaging space on the fourth floor will be named after Puskar. According to a WVU Medicine press release, it will feature a laboratory, CT, MRI, ultrasound, radiology, fluoroscopy and other diagnostic resources, along with an inpatient pharmacy.

“We thought none better than the diagnostic imaging,” Bush-Marone said. “Because the imaging is where, as a department, where it touches almost every child’s life because it directs our plan of care so we’ve been working for a few months picking that perfect spot.”

In total, the hospital will cost roughly $60 million and Bush-Marone said they are well underway to hitting that target because as of February 2020 they had surpassed the $50 million mark.

According to the release, WVU Medicine Children’s currently serves 140,996 patients at 184,613 office visits a year. It is currently housed inside the main hospital until the project is complete.

The release states individuals and businesses interested in supporting the expansion of WVU Medicine Children’s can call 304-598-4346 or visit wvumedicine.org/growchildrens.