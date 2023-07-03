MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Major construction has been causing delays, loss of business and even headaches to people driving through and businesses located around Mileground Road since 2019, now the traffic troubles of those who frequent the area are likely to improve.

“It was kind of rough, when everything was at a standstill,” a finance manager from Morgantown Powersports said. “I think people just avoided the Mileground.”

As of late last week, the widening project was finished and five lanes were opened to traffic. Now, people no longer have to “avoid” Mileground Road and businesses located on it, like Morgantown Powersports, can rejoice.

“It’s nice that everything’s flowing and everything’s moving on the Mileground now. It was kind of a pain in the rear-end trying to get here at 8 o’clock in the morning,” the worker said. “So, it’s nice actually seeing things flowing and moving.”

With a flowing road, it can lead to a flowing business once again.

“We’re stocked and ready to go,” he said.

For the latest on local traffic conditions, visit WV511 by clicking here.