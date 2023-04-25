MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — While Morgantown is mostly apartment buildings geared toward college students, there are a fair share of luxury homes for sale.

Here is a list of the homes listed for more than $1 million in Morgantown as of April 25, 2023. For the sake of this list, homes located in Cheat Lake or way outside of the city of Morgantown are not included.

600 Preston Rd. – $1,949,000

Minutes away from downtown Morgantown and West Virginia University, this “magnificent historical home” from the 1920s has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and four offices as well as an additional two-bedroom and two-bathroom guest house that also has a kitchen. The 5,906-square-foot home maintains the original closed-concept floorplan and has a large garage and in-ground pool on nine acres, according to the listing. The price also dropped by more than $200,000 earlier this month. Click here to see the listing.

1284 Parkview Dr. – $1,175,000

Located in Suncrest, this 1966 house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms with 4,486 square feet. All the hardwood floors are new, and it has a game room and a wet bar. Some of the big highlights are the master suite, which has a fireplace, walk-in closet and redesigned bathroom, and the laundry room, which has tons of storage. It is located on 0.47 acres with an outdoor workshop/gardening building. There is also an open house scheduled for April 30 from noon to 2 p.m. for anyone interested in seeing it in person. See the full listing here.

1462 Anderson Ave. – $1,199,000

This is one of the most unique luxury homes currently for sale in Morgantown. Zillow has the 13,000 square-food home listed at just under $1.2 million, but it is actually for sale by auction online. It has five bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms as well as an atrium, indoor pool and a custom (and unusual) glass entryway. The house is “one-of-a-kind” and has a Mediterranean-looking exterior and unique arches throughout. It will be sold at public auction online which will end on June 14 at 5 p.m. As of April 25, the highest bid was $150,000. Click here to see the listing.

16 Marie Ln. – $1,400,000

The game room might be the most unique feature of this four-bed, three-and-a-half-bath home. Built in 2005, it has several spaces that make it an entertainer’s dream home, from the bonus game room with a built-in bar, to the outdoor pool, to the tropically decorated bonus building and koi pond. It also has a huge workshop garage. See the full listing here.

414 Rustic Dr. – $1,500,000

Located off Van Voorhis, just five miles from the hospitals, this new build (2022) has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two partial bathrooms. It has all the modern luxury amenities you would expect, including an open-concept living area, wet bar, pantry, waterfall counter edge, and panel refrigerator. It also has a large deck and multi-car garage. It is on 0.67 acres and is part of a homeowners association. Keep in mind that most of the photos on the listing are computer generated. You can see the full listing here.

100 Marco Polo Dr. – $1,450,000

Built in 2016, this home is part of a relatively new homeowners association on the north side of Morgantown. The painted brick home sits on 2.2 acres and has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The listing boasts a “huge open fire-lit living room,” a large chef’s kitchen and butler’s pantry and a master bedroom suite with a private deck and “spa-like bath.” See the full listing here.