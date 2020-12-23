Mills Group supports the city of Morgantown’s project of building a new public park

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Instead of being covered with concrete and asphalt as it is now, one day in the near future, 430 Spruce St. will be the site of a new public park.



(Left) what the space currently looks like (right) Mills Group’s rendering of future park

As it will be known, Spruce Street Pocket Park marks a collaboration between the city and the Mills Group, an architecture firm based in Morgantown. Michael Mills, Mills’ founding and managing principal, said this project celebrates its 15th anniversary.

We handpicked that one out of the crowd. It was a project that we competed for, actually, and we won, so we broke the project into two phases. One, a masterplan phase and then the second piece was a competitive, or a small architectural design or landscape design of a park, you know, the front piece of the park there. It was broken into two pieces and we gave to the city, as a donation, the master planning phase, so that was kind of the pro bono phase of that project. Michael Mills – Founding/Managing Principal, Mills Group

Now that the city has received the master plan, Mills group is also managing the bidding process and coordinating with the park’s construction.

Last week, Mills said, the first piece, the front of the building, received bids of $120,000, which is what this firm anticipated. The second phase will be the parking lot improvements, creating storage buildings and additional green space in the back.

Mills said he does not have a price for how much the second phase will cost but he does have some idea of how long the project will take and how it will benefit adjacent properties.

“It’s great,” Mills said. “The masterplan is based upon multiple phases, so this is something that’s going to happen over the course of the next three to five years really to kind fully build-out. It also leverages some adjacent property owners, so we’ve actually helped some adjacent property owners improve their sites too in the midst of this masterplan, so it didn’t just impact the city. Although we do hope the impact has a ripple effect to some other — one is a church, and the second one is a landlord for some student housing, so I think it’s going to provide a major impact over the course of the next three to five years.”



Renderings of phase two

Mills said his firm is pleased with the final result of the master plan. Getting to this phase, he said, included a lot of input from the city council, city engineers, public works, Mainstreet Morgantown, the Urban Tree Board and the landscape committee among others.

It was challenging getting a consensus on the final plan, but that is just the nature of the public process, Mills said. In the end, the input was worth it and now things can move forward, as planned.

“I think this is going to be a great amenity for greens — there’s not a lot of green space in downtown Morgantown, so this will give back to that public realm, Mills said. “I think this is — it’s contextual. We’ve modeled the design for the front of this landscape element to other new elements in front of the public safety building, so I think people are going to recognize that there is a conscious effort to be contextual and respond to other new things in the same streetscape. It’ll be a great improvement — a great, great improvement for the city.”

Mills Group office on High St.

Also as part of Mills Group’s fifteenth year anniversary, it also selected other projects to help with.

According to a press release, it is all celebration of their clients and stakeholders, they offered free conceptual design services to public entities and nonprofits that are working to improve their communities through architecture, preservation, and planning efforts within the state.

The other three project sites are:

Parsons, W.Va. – an infield park

New Martinsville – Sports and recreation center

West Virginia Botanic Gardens – visitor center

As is the case with the Morgantown project, Mills Group will be lending some of its services free of charge to help bring these projects to life.