Mine rescue competition held in Monongalia County

CORE, W.Va. – Collegiate teams from several regional universities are in West Virginia this weekend to compete in a mine rescue contest.

Six teams from WVU, the University of Kentucky, Penn State, and Virginia Tech are at the Academy for Mine Training and Energy Technologies in Core, West Virginia, competing against the clock, through simulated mine rescue scenarios.

Teams are asked to problem solve through scenarios they might face while underground, such as unstable roofs, unsafe gas readings and fires, with the possibility of having to rescue trapped miners.

“This is the group of people who are going to come in the mine while it’s on fire and smoke billowing out of the fan while everyone else is trying to get out,” director of WVU Mining and Industrial Extention Josh Brady said. “So, a very, very special group of individuals who would take on a task of this nature for the betterment of other people.”

Brady said the competition gives students a chance to exercise critical thinking and team building in a high pressure situation, preparing them for their future professions.