MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown ministry is connecting with the community through artists.

Camp Ministry Center started a weekly performance series called “Front Porch Ministry”. The event showcases different music, authors, poets and artists every Wednesday for free. Each week will feature a different guest.

Singer at Front Porch Ministry (WBOY Image)

The event was started by the ministry to portray the Appalachian culture and to connect with Morgantown.

“It’s conversation, it’s dialog and it’s relationship and with those three things just put together, it was kind of just lacking in our society today cause everyone kind of talks on social media rather than in-person and front porches were designed by homes to be conversation pieces where people could talk to neighbors, and this is what we’re trying to bring back,” said Interim Presbyterian West Virginia University Minster D.D. Meighen.

Camp Ministry Center will host its Front Porch Ministry every Wednesday until Aug. 10 at 293 Wiley St. from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees can sit in a traditional historic rocking chair while they watch and listen. The ministry received the chairs from Linda Royce of Kingwood, Many Steele of Fairmont, Tina Vail of Elkins, Dr. David Bonasso, First Baptist Day Care Center, Dr. Bernice Schwarzenberg, Becky Wade and Monongah Furniture and Auction Store.

Front Porch Ministry sign (WBOY Image)

Guests will be:

June 22, Judy Werner and Donna Weems, “The DAA Drum Strummers,” a dulcimer group

June 29, Albert Anderson and Logan Neccuzi

July 6, Michael Attfield, Jim and Sheila Rye

July 13, WVU President Gordon Gee

July 20, Eve Faulkes

July 27, Jim Nolan

Aug. 3, Francene Kirk, director, Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center, Fairmont State University, and JoAnn Dadisman, storytelling

Aug. 10., Chris Haddox