MMMPO discuss pedestrian transportation plan

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Monongalia Metropolitan Planning Organization (MMMPO) hosted a public meeting Wednesday for the Morgantown Regional Pedestrian and Bicycle Transportation Plan at the Marilla Park Community Room.

The purpose of the meeting was to present plans that would help enhance connections to the rail trail and Deckers Creek Trail. The group is also promoting safer pedestrian crossings at intersections and mid-block crossings. Organizers said that approximately 16 percent of people commute to work by walking or utilizing public transportation.

“It’s easy to imagine if those 16 percent were actually driving, what our traffic nightmare would be. If we can make that number even higher it should help our traffic situation. So, we’re trying to have up to-date safety facilities for non-motorized travel as well as every user of transit of a bus is also a pedestrian first,” Bill Austin, Executive Director of Morgantown Monongalia Metropolitan Planning Organization.

The meeting also discussed the filling of gaps in the sidewalk network and improved on-street bike facilities.

“The first thing is to identify both the deficient sidewalks and we’ve done a complete inventory of the sidewalk network throughout our area. And also, that helps us identify those missing links, and helps us put together what we believe is a plan that would be comprehensive to help people get around,” said Austin.

MMMPO stated that they conducted an online survey with approximately 600 responses with people showing interest in the project.

“The next study we will be working on is with Mountain Line Transit is an operations study for Mountain Line Transit, and we definitely want people to be involved with that process as well. Mountain Line is an important factor in our area just like the PRT. They carry almost a million trips a year on Mountain Line,” said Austin.

Results from the MMMPO Morgantown Regional Pedestrian and Bicycle Transportation Plan will be on their website.