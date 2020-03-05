MMPO and Mountain Line Transit Authority hosts strategic plan meeting

WESTOVER, W.Va. – The Morgantown Monongalia Metropolitan Planning Organization has been meeting with Mountain Line Transit Authority to develop a short to medium term strategic plan for the bus system.

Wednesday night, Mountain Line Transit Authority in Westover met with residents to give them an opportunity to see the plans that are in the development phase. The bus authority is collaborating with community stakeholders gathering input into the plans for its routes and possible changes.

“It’s always a struggle with transit, it’s a struggle between coverage and frequency. They both cost money, so how big of an area you want to cover and how frequent do you want to buses to run. And that’s always important feedback for us. The people that use the system for us are the ones that are going to have a bigger say in answering those questions,” said David Bruffy, CEO of Mountain Line Transit Authority.

Officials with Mountain Line said the first thing that has come to its attention is that they are going to be addressing problems with its mobile app so passengers know where the bus is in live time.

“We also hear the concern of the clarity of maps, about the use of our app our mobile app, how easy or difficult that is to use; the facilities at our bus stops, the lack of bus shelters in some areas. Those are the kinds of information that we hope to get from our passengers and from folks that aren’t using the bus that might like to,” said Bruffy.

Officials have been working to connect the Morgantown region more effectively. Residents can visit Mountain Line Transit Authority’s website to give feedback to suggest changes and improvement.