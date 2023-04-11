MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society is holding an open house this weekend on April 15 and 16 at the Mountaineer Mall in Morgantown to show the public what it has been working on over the winter months.

A model train track by the Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society (Courtesy MVRHS)

Admission is free and visitors will be able to enjoy more than 1,000 square feet of model railroad between four different tracks. The open house will also have six tables full of different model trains that will be available for purchase.

The 8th annual Spring Model Railroad Open House will begin on Saturday at 10 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m. Sunday will begin at 1 p.m. and end at 4 p.m. Donations are encouraged.

For more information on the event or about the Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society you can visit its Facebook page or website.