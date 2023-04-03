MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Arts Council of Greater Morgantown (ACGM) will soon host the travelling collage workshop, “The Modern Pop Experience,” by New York artist Michael Albert. The free workshop will be held at the Art Co-op, located at 131 Pleasant St., on April 7.

According to an ACGM release, Albert, known for his “cereal box collages,” will host two creative sessions, supplies included. The first session will take place from 10 a.m. to noon and the second will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The workshops will offer “guidance for interested artists and arts educators on how to engage children in creative collage-making and assist them in exploring their artistic abilities,” the release said.

Event updates and information can be found on the ACGM Facebook. To RSVP, email ACGM Creativity Connector Jordan Brigman at jordan@artsgm.org.