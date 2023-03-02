MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Are you planning to attend the Morgantown Boys’ basketball game on Thursday night against Wheeling Park? If so, you could help out a good cause at the gate.

Morgantown High School is partnering with Pantry Plus More, so if you donate non-perishable and unexpired food, you will be placed into a drawing to win a Colasante’s Ristorante discount card.

The items Pantry Plus More need most are chicken/tuna kits, mac n’ cheese cups, beef jerky, Vienna sausages, variety cracker packs and snack bags.

The game begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 2.