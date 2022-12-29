MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Last week, it was announced that Monongalia County Prosecuting Attorney Perri Jo DeChristopher has been appointed to the 17th Judicial Court Circuit. With DeChristopher taking up a new role, it will leave a void in her current role as Mon. Co. Prosecuting Attorney.

Until Jan. 11, 2023 at 5 p.m., the Mon. Co. Commission will be taking applications to fill the position. People can send applications and resumes to the commission.

“We will then review all of the applications and resumes and have some interviews and make a decision hopefully before the end of the month and that will correspond when she takes over as Chief Judge,” Mon. Co. Commission president Tom Bloom said.

Perri Jo DeChristopher Circuit Judge Phillip D. Gaujot. Credit: West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals

As Bloom alluded to, DeChristopher will replace current-Chief Judge Phillip D. Gaujot, who will be retiring. Gaujot’s resignation from his position is effective Dec. 31 at midnight.

To get a better idea of what the commission should be looking for in DeChristopher’s replacement, Bloom said it was important to meet with her.

“We wanted to discuss what entails being the Prosecuting Attorney and also running her office,” Bloom said.

By state law, the person needed to fill the position must be a democrat.