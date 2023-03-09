MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Commission is hoping to bring the West Virginia Division of Highways to a public meeting in the near future to have them listen to concerns from community members regarding different roads in the county.

The commissioners said they are looking to set a date in April at the Monongalia County Courthouse.

Last year in Monongalia County, there were around 6,000 requests for the DOH to work on different roads, according to the commission.

Commission President Tom Bloom said at the weekly meeting that people in the county are worried about the future of some roads in the area.