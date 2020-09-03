Mon Co. deputies searching for wanted Fairmont man who escaped from hospital following a chase

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Deputies in Monongalia County are on the hunt for a Fairmont man who fled on foot from a hospital on Thursday following a police chase.

According to a release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s office, the Pennsylvania State Police were involved in a pursuit of a stolen truck with a camper attached at approximately 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2. The pursuit eventually reached West Virginia, as the driver continued on Route 857 and then onto Darnell Hollow Road where the driver fled on foot from the stolen truck, according to the release.

Thomas Fincham

Deputies apprehended the driver, who was identified as Thomas Fincham, 51, of Fairmont, after a short foot pursuit. After complaining about having chest pains, Fincham was then taken to Mon General Hospital and was admitted to the hospital to be examined by a cardiologist, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office explained that on Thursday, September 3, Fincham was able to escape on foot from his room into a wooded area adjacent to the hospital. Deputies, along with the Monongalia and Marion County Emergency Services agencies searched the wooded area on foot, as well as with heat sensitive drones and could not find Fincham.

Fincham is a white male, 6’1″, weighs 200 Lbs, brown hair, several tattoos on his right arm. He was last seen wearing blue hospital pants and socks from the hospital in the area of West Run Road and North Hills.

Officials explained that he has pending charges against him in Pennsylvania for possession of stolen property and a felony fleeing with reckless disregard. In West Virginia, Fincham also faces charges of bringing stolen property into the state, fleeing with reckless disregard, fugitive from justice and felony escape.

If anyone sees a person fitting Fincham’s description, they are urged to contact the 911 center in Monongalia County.