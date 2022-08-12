MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — This week Monongalia County EMS began its training course for new emergency medical technicians.

The 10-week intensive course will be training current Monongalia EMS employees to be fully licensed and practicing EMTs by the beginning of the next year.

Director of Operations at Monongalia Co. EMS Roy Nakkula said this course is a direct response to the nationwide staff shortage that is plaguing the emergency medical service industry.

“EMS from a nationwide standpoint is at a critical staffing shortage level, West Virginia is also part of that staffing shortage. The COVID pandemic has exacerbated our staffing levels and made everything a little bit worse,” Nakkula said.

Mon. Co. EMS employees attending EMT training (WBOY image)

An excess levy for the Monongalia County EMS will be on the ballot in November, that will grant $17.8 million over four years. Nakkula wants to tell the community to get out and vote, and that any and all support is greatly appreciated.