CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Judicial Investigation Commission of West Virginia (JIC) has issued a public admonishment for a Monongalia County magistrate following disputes with several law enforcement officers.

Separate complaints were filed against Magistrate Phillip Gaujot by Monongalia County Circuit Judge Cindy Scott and Preston County Sheriff’s Captain Travis Tichnell.

The JIC said that multiple allegations were made in each of the complaints, but that just two of the claims “have merit.”

The first complaint stems from a defendant who was brought before Gaujot after being charged with damaging several Morgantown Police cruisers. Morgantown Police Captain Matthew Solomon felt that the bond Gaujot set for the defendant was too low. Solomon shared his feelings with a local newspaper reporter, who then published an article about the situation. The reporter contacted Gaujot for comment, which he made, explaining that he set the bond low so that the defendant would be able to provide restitution to the police department. Gaujot also insinuated to the reporter that officers had beaten the defendant, the JIC report said.

During a sworn statement to the JIC, Gaujot, at first claimed that he thought the conversation with the reporter was “mostly off the record” and that the article misquoted him, before admitting that his comments were inappropriate. Gaujot also told the JIC that he no longer talks with the media.

After the article was published, Gaujot scheduled a meeting with Morgantown Police Chief Eric Powell. Captain Solomon was also present for the meeting. Gaujot and Solomon got into a “heated verbal exchange,” which Solomon said included Gaujot shouting vulgarities at him. Gaujot admitted to the JIC that he told Solomon that complaining to the press was “an a**hole decision,” but that his use of that language was appropriate because it was “just men being blunt in an attempt to work through their differences,” the JIC report said.

When JIC officials pointed out that the officers may have seen an unequal balance of power between the Magistrate and themselves, Gaujot did admit that the incident was inappropriate.

In the second complaint, Captain Tichnell investigated a single vehicle crash that resulted in injuries to several children, as well as to the children’s mother, who was driving.

The children and the mother were taken to a hospital in Monongalia County. Tichnell charged the mother with gross child neglect with risk of serious injury. When the mother was released from the hospital, she was taken before Gaujot to be arraigned.

Preston County’s Prosecuting Attorney had requested a bond of $250,000 be given to the mother. Gaujot, instead thought that she should released on a personal recognizance bond. Gaujot ended up on the phone with Tichnell, who made several threats to Gaujot, including dismissing the charge against the mother and refiling a more serious one, going to the media, and filing an ethics complaint against Gaujot. Tichnell told the JIC that Gaujot responded repeatedly, “in a vulgar manner.”

Gaujot responded to the JIC that he felt that Tichnell’s “tone, demands and threats were out of line,” but admitted to swearing at Tichnell, which he knew was inappropriate.

After the complaints against Gaujot were made to the JIC, the office received four letters of support for the magistrate, three from attorneys and one from a bail bondsman. Gaujot admitted that the lawyers regularly appear in front of him and that he asked them to write letters on his behalf. Gaujot told the JIC that he didn’t think this put any pressure on the lawyers or gave the public an impression of impartiality.

The JIC found that in the combined incidents, Gaujot violated five different rules of the Code of Judicial Conduct. The full JIC report can be read here.

As he has had no previous disciplinary actions taken against him, the JIC decided that a public admonishment was sufficient.

Should Gaujot appeal the JIC’s decision, it would go to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.