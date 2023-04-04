MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Each of Monongalia County’s Volunteer Fire Departments will be receiving a new toy to aid their services. The 12 volunteer departments throughout the county will each receive a new “state of the art” Kenwood radio.

“So, what they’ll do is they’re high tech and they can reach throughout the county so that the 12 volunteer fire departments can communicate together at least have one mechanism that they know they will have an open line of communication with,” Monongalia County Commissioner Jeffrey Arnett said.

The Monongalia County Commission voted unanimously to fulfill the request. The commission approved a $22,884 expenditure for the measure. Arnett added that the new radios will only help the departments coordinate moving forward and limit confusion.

“They can coordinate and find out who needs to be (on a call) and so there their services could be available for other calls if they come in,” Arnett said. “This gives each fire department a state-of-the-art radio.”