MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Monongalia County’s last 4-H camp group of the summer started its week of fun on Sunday afternoon.

Campers from all over the county poured into Mon County’s 4-H location, Camp Muffly, reuniting with friends and familiar faces they hadn’t seen in about a year. This group was made up of older campers, ranging from ages 12 to 21, as the final participants in the summer’s 4-H program.

4-H campers greeting one another at opening ceremony.

The theme for 2023’s camp was Alice in Wonderland, which had been chosen by the campers themselves. Each day throughout the week will contain a theme from a character within the film, like twin day for Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum and crazy hat day for the Mad Hatter.

Activities like swimming, sports, campfires and crafts will also be available for the 89 participants throughout the week, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

12 News spoke with WVU Mon County 4-H and Youth Development Extension Agent, Becca Fint-Clark, on why she felt 4-H was a great program for the youth.

“Everybody gets along, everybody makes new friends, they get to see friends that they don’t see often, they learn new things, and it just makes you so happy to be here, it’s a great environment,” Becca said.

Long-time campers Annie Hickman and Benjamin Myer have both been attending 4-H camp for a decade or more and were happy to speak with 12 News on what drew them back every year.

“The experiences you get throughout 4-H camp, it just builds up every year and makes you look forward to coming back every year, it’s the reason I come back,” Myer said.

While Hickman agreed, she also said, “the people you meet because it’s kind of like a big family by the end of like camp, and then you come back every year to see the same people and it’s like a big family reunion.”

With this group being the final of three to cross Camp Muffly this summer, Mon County’s 4-H had approximately 300 participants in total in 2023.

Camp leader leads the group with a traditional 4-H song.

Though the fun doesn’t end at the of summer for Mon County’s 4-H, as they hold group meetings throughout the year. Registration typically begins in October. To join as a 4-H member and to join the 4-H summer camp, registration begins in March.

For more information on how to get involved with your local 4-H facility, reach out to your county’s local WVU Extension office.