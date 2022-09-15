MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – There’s been recent controversy around a decision to remove pride flags from a school in Monongalia County. According to officials, the decision was not made by just one specific school or teacher but is a result of a Monongalia County Schools policy adopted back in 2020.

Monongalia County Board of Education President Ron Lytle cited Monongalia County Schools’ Policy 3231.01 as the reason for the removal. The policy states:

Non-school related activities, including political activities, do not contribute to a positive learning climate and may be disruptive, divisive and distracting. Therefore, such activities are not appropriate within the school setting. It is the intention of the board of education to regulate such activities on all board owned or used property, within all school buildings and all school sponsored activities. Monongalia County Schools’ Policy 3231.01

Lytle said the board will carefully review if the pride flag is in violation of the policy or not.

“Personally, I will develop an opinion over the next two weeks because we’re going to have to make that decision whether if that’s a political flag or not,” Lytle said. “I got a lot of people to talk to and influence and people I got to talk to, to find where they stand on it and I got to try and figure out how we’re going to move forward as a system.”

Lytle added that the board of education will be discussing the topic on the board’s agenda for its next meeting on Sept. 27.