MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Monongalia County Commission, which features Commissioners Tom Bloom, Sean Sikora and Jeffery Arnett were last to hide their excitement when looking forward to the future of the county. On Wednesday, the Commissioners approved a comprehensive plan that serves as a vision and sets future goals for the county.

“What it does is show the vision of the next 10 years,” Bloom said. “I’m really pleased as the (Monongalia County Planning Commission) did a wonderful job.”

The plan outlines areas to preserve, grow, serve and invest over the course of the next decade or so. While growth is a main goal of the county, Bloom wants it to be monitored.

“We just want to make sure that it’s monitored, economic growth and we have to be careful about that,” Bloom said. “Growth is not good unless it is monitored, watched and maintained that we have quality life for everyone and that’s what this comprehensive plan will hopefully do.”

People can view the comprehensive plan here. The plan is also mandated by the state every 10 years.

“A lot of people don’t realize where we were 10 years ago and grown so much since,” Bloom said.

Bloom and the rest of the commission are hopeful to see healthy growth of the country throughout the next 10 years.