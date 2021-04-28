Mon County Commission holds meeting to introduce new employees

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Commission held a meeting to welcome its new employees Wednesday.



The new employees are:

Andrew Keif, Process/Transport (Transfer from Part-time to Full-time)

John Merrifield, Process/Transport, Full-time

James Gear, Home Confinement, Full-time

*The three were introduced by Sheriff Perry Palmer.

Bridgett Mullins, Part-time Seasonal

Mark Mullins (Transfer from Part-time to Full-time)

*Both were introduced by Amy Hettick, Chestnut Ridge Park Superintendent



Michael Chapman, Kitchen worker, Part-time Seasonal

*Chapman was introduced by Misty Seum, Camp Muffly Superintendent.

Also in the meeting, commissioners voted to approve April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the county.

“It’s very important for Mon County. We have a lot of good organizations in this county that are doing a lot of good things to help people that are victims of sexual assault and I think its important that we recognize their efforts,” Commissioner Sean Sikora said.

The proclamation was read by an advocate from the Rape and Domestic Violence Information Center.

Commissioners said the goal of the month is to work with the community to learn how to prevent sexual assault and how to support survivors.