MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — District Four of the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) has officially set a date with the Monongalia County Commission to hear out the public’s different road concerns within the county. The meeting is set for Wednesday, April 19 at 1 p.m. in the Monongalia County Commission meeting room in the county courthouse.

“There will be a list of items that we want to have on the agenda,” Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom said.

While no residents will be able to publicly speak at the meeting, they can submit concerns with specific roads to Commissioner Bloom.

“Twice a year, I put out on Facebook that any road a person needs to be repaired or a pothole or culvert, and I submit it,” Commissioner Bloom said. “We’ve been averaging 70 to 80 roads a year that they take care of.”

Steps that Commissioner Bloom requests for input

Complete this form

Contact your city representative so they can send Commissioner Bloom your concerns OR send an email to Tbloom@monongaliacounty.gov (with the name of the road and specific concern)

“It’s real easy to say all roads, well we need to be specific, yes we have some problems with roads but if they can, be specific and we can then turn them in and fight for the citizens,” Commissioner Bloom said. “I’ve also reached out to the MMPO for the other city governments to send me a list of any roads they are aware of in their city (that have concerns).”

According to Jennifer Dooley from WVDOT’s Public Relations Division, topics that will be discussed include pothole milling and filling, drainage systems, upcoming projects like Mayfield Road, resurfacing programs, mowing, sweeping, and streamlining communication itself regarding all these types of work.

Commissioner Bloom hopes that the meeting will be more informational and amicable.

“We’re trying to make it more informational with concerns and what’s going on,” Commissioner Bloom said.

He listed off the Mileground Road project, Greenbag Road, Beechurst Avenue and more when it comes to areas he is hoping to get an update on.