Mon County community volunteer program helps feed kids during pandemic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A community group of volunteers in Monongalia County has begun to deliver food to kids while they are not in school.

Feed Mon Kids is a volunteer program that was started to help the Monongalia County Board of Education distribute breakfasts and lunches to kids who rely on school meals.

Local restaurant owner and head of Feed Mon Kids Justin Byers stated this all began when Governor Jim Justice ordered everyone to stay at home, leaving bus drivers unable to deliver food to kids in need.

“Schools were great they pay for all the food that you see, actually it’s all gone now but they pay for all the food every week,” explained Byers.

Food is delivered every Tuesday from the company the schools order from, they then put refrigerator food in refrigerator trucks and dry food in the warehouse. On Wednesday’s volunteers then prep the food in a organized 12 person assembly line. On Thursday’s from Noon to 1:00 p.m. food is delivered to the families.

Kids in Mon County receive five breakfasts, five lunches, five juices, and milk to last a week. For families to be able to receive a weekly meal they have to register online are on Feed Mon Kids website. Once families register one time, they do not have to re-register for the following weeks. If families arrive to a giveaway location and haven’t signed up, they’re still able to sign up the same day and receive food by the end of the day.

This community volunteer program delivers food in fifteen locations across Monongalia County.

“We did 3,000 kids and we actually added family packs to everything now,” said Byers. So, this week they got a 5lb. diced bag of potatoes and then a 5-pound pack of cheeseburger mac and cheese.”





Volunteers giving food to families in Mon County

Many local restaurant and business owners and residents have been using their trucks and trailers to fill them with meals and drinks to help deliver into the community.

“I think it’s important for the kids to show them there are people that care and to make sure there well taken care of,” explained volunteer James Prutilpac. There getting what they need and then especially a lot of their families they still might be working, they got kids at home, there is a lot to balance. They do not have the time to do what they normally do since there kids are not in school. It means a lot to help them out and band together just the community coming together.”

Feed Mon Kids is always looking for more volunteers. If you would like to volunteer or get more information about Feed Mon Kids you can check out their website.