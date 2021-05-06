Mon County COVID testing moves to airport next week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For next week only, COVID-19 testing that is usually conducted by Monongalia County Health Department at the WVU Rec Center will be held as a drive-through event at Morgantown Municipal Airport.

“Because of WVU’s graduation plans, the WVU Rec Center will not be available next week

for our regular testing,” said Jamie Moore, MCHD Threat Preparedness program manager.

As usual, testing will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday (May 10) and Friday (May 14), officials said.

The airport can be accessed via two entrances off Hartman Run Road: one close to the Mileground near the top of the road and another one further down Hartman Run Road. The address is 100 Hart Field Road. “There will be signs, so people shouldn’t have any trouble finding us,” Moore said.

Testing will return to the WVU Rec Center on May 17 and for the next few months, will be held from 9 a.m. to Noon on Mondays and Fridays.

Testing for community members and WVU has been combined, Moore noted, with WVU conducting testing on Mondays and the health department conducting it on Fridays.

Getting a COVID-19 test remains an important tool in the fight against the pandemic, Moore

said. “We know that at least up to 40% of individuals with COVID do not show symptoms, and you can also be infectious before you show symptoms,” Moore said.

Individuals who plan to travel should consider getting tested before and after their trips. “In

some instances, it might be required,” Moore said.

Other people who might want to consider getting tested are those who have taken part in activities, such as large gatherings, in which social distancing was difficult. Even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated that vaccinated individuals who experience a COVID-19 exposure do not need to get tested, it can’t hurt, Moore noted. “I just got tested earlier this week, as I regularly do, and I’ve been vaccinated,” Moore said. “Even though the vaccines are highly effective, it’s better to be safe than sorry.”

Those who have not been vaccinated are encouraged to go to Vaccine.WVUMedicine.org or

call 833-795-SHOT (833-795-7468) to make an appointment for an inoculation at the old

Sears building at Morgantown Mall.

“Testing and vaccinations are our best methods of fighting this pandemic and returning to

normal life,” Moore said.