WHEELING, W.Va. (WBOY) — A federal jury has found a Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputy not guilty on charges related to a 2018 arrest.

The jury found Lance Kuretza not guilty of depriving a man of his civil rights and falsifying a use of force report.

“The jury has spoken. The system worked. I respect the verdict, but won’t let it deter us from the important mission of civil rights enforcement,” US Attorney William Ihlenfeld said.

Kuretza has been on administrative leave from the sheriff’s department since his indictment and his attorney believes he will be reinstated.

“We believe the case needed to be tried and are thankful and relieved the jury saw the case as we did,” Kuretza’s attorney, Lyle Dresbold of the Schrager law firm in Pittsburgh said.

The trial was relocated to Wheeling due to an ongoing asbestos abatement project taking place at the courthouse in Clarksburg, which is where it would have taken place under normal circumstances.