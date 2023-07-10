BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Marion County man was charged again over the weekend after deputies interrupted an alleged “narcotics sale” in a 7-Eleven parking lot.

Deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department responded to a “drug incident” near the post office in Blacksville at approximately 4 p.m. on Friday, July 7, according to a press release. A criminal complaint said that the caller gave a registration number for the suspect vehicle and said that a driver had drugs in their hand.

Charles Strosnider

Deputies found the vehicle in question parked at the 7-Eleven on Mason-Dixon Highway, according to the criminal complaint, and noticed that Charles Strosnider, 51, of Fairview, and a woman were sitting in the vehicle next to it. Both of them have previous drug charges, the complaint said, and the responding deputy even reported that he personally had arrested Strosnider for possession with intent to deliver back in April.

When the deputy made contact with the two and asked them to exit the vehicle, he said he could smell marijuana. A pat-down search was conducted on Strosnider, who pulled “a large amount of money from his right pocket.”

A K-9 was deployed and gave a positive indication for narcotics on the vehicle’s driver’s side, the complaint said. During a search of the vehicle, the deputy found approximately 1.94 ounces of meth, 1.02 ounces of fentanyl, 0.85 ounces of marijuana and “multiple items of paraphernalia,” including small plastic baggies, digital scales, a lockbox with meth residue and a glass smoking device marijuana residue.

Strosnider was arrested for possession with intent to deliver and violation of bond due to his previous arrest. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,000 bail.