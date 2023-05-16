MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — One local school has been designated as a WV PBIS Tier 1 Model School by the WV Behavior/Mental Health Technical Assistance Center.

According to a press release sent Tuesday, Suncrest Elementary School in Monongalia County received the honor.

PBIS, or Positive Behavioral Innovations and Support, is a Huntington-based program that creates a framework to help schools improve their “social emotional competence, academic success, and school climate,” according to the center’s website. “Tier 1” means that the school has developed a system to support all students in PBIS, a framework which other tiers to support more specific groups of students can be built upon.

To be eligible for the distinction, schools had to submit evidence of their work and participate in a site visit for interviews with their staff, students, PBIS teams and administrators.

“Suncrest Elementary School along with principals Mr. Douglas Gaither and Ms. Rosetta Le and their PBIS team, surpassed our standards to be awarded this recognition for another year. Designated as a Tier 1 Model School last year, the team at Suncrest has continued to strive for excellence in their work of ensuring support and positive outcomes for students through the implementation of PBIS,” the release said.

Wheeling Park High School in Ohio County also received the WV PBIS Tier 1 Model School distinction.