MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Fair held a spring fling fundraiser at the extension building at Mylan Park on Friday.

The fling offered Good Friday Fish Fry, live music, yard pong, yard checkers, cornhole and axe throwing, as well as a lemonade and food stands, along with an RSW Wrestling Event. Tickets were sold for $20 a person and included three adult beverages. They said there are some previous and new things coming to the county fair this year.

“We’ve got some things we’ve had before. We’ve got the train dogs are coming, we’ve got the racing pigs, we’ve got a circus coming this year, we haven’t had them for a few years, new carnival coming in out of Georgia. So, they are excited to get started back up in business and get running,” said Randy Moore, Vice President of the Mon County Fair.

The Monongalia County Fair will be held from Aug. 1, through Aug. 5, with an all-inclusive fee that includes parking, exhibits, live entertainment, motorsports, and family fun for all ages.