Mon County fraternal organization holds flag disposal ceremony

MORGANTOWN,W.Va., – A local fraternal organization held a flag disposal ceremony in Monongalia County.

On Tuesday, people gathered at the American Legion Post 174 to burn unserviceable American flags in the proper way.

Post 174 Commander Matthew Sampson said for a number of years unserviceable flags have been accumulating at the post.

“An unserviceable flag could be one that’s faded or maybe it has gotten torn and is not repairable,” said Sampson. “Some flags you can fix it or sew it back up. After a while it’s just to torn up and you need to dispose of them in a dignified manner.”

Sampson added that people can take their old or torn flags to any American Legion Post or VWF Post to have them disposed properly.