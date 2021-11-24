Mon County Health Dept. Dentistry Healthy Smiles Day offers free services for adults

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – Monongalia County Health Department (MCHD) Dentistry’s Healthy Smiles Day was held on Nov. 24.

The event intends to provide oral health care to adults who don’t have insurance.

Appointments were taken between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. MCHD Dentistry saw around 30 patients today for check ups, cleanings, X-rays, fillings, and other restorative work.

Healthy Smiles Day started in 2019, and last year they saw 24 patients.

“Growing up in West Virginia, most people don’t take oral health care as the forefront of what they need done. So, it’s nice to give back and help people understand the importance of taking care of their teeth. Just coming to a dentist’s office to get a check up and cleaning to catch things early, and prevent carries and infections and other oral issues,” said Youseph Kassar, Dentist.

Kassar expected less patients this year because of adjustments to Medicaid, however they ended up with more patients than last year.

“I think it’s a great community initiative as well where we can get the dental cleaning done, we can get fillings done, and talk to a dentist and get consulted without spending an arm and a leg. Especially for students who don’t have dental insurance or can’t afford dental insurance to maintain their teeth,” said Jasleen Gandhi.

Kassar hopes to continue Health Smiles Day along with Give Kids a Smile day, which provides similar service for kids 18 and under.