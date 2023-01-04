MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – At the first Monongalia County Commission meeting of the year, members from the Magistrate’s Office expressed their desire to add a fifth magistrate to improve their services. Members from the office said that it can make their services 20% more efficient.

Magistrate Ron Bane urged elected officials that attended the meeting to put a bill in for the request. He also added that adding another magistrate to the office could be “a victory for Monongalia County that we’ve been looking for.”

Mon. Co. Commission President Tom Bloom, who was once again chosen to head the committee, marked that “being proactive is more important than reactive.”

Also at the meeting, Bane presented the annual court card, which shows a comparison between the current and previous years. The total number of cases decreased from 2022 to 2021.

Bane said that there was a 25.9% decrease in felonies and extraditions. Misdemeanors slightly decreased as well. However, tickets and civil cases saw a slight increase.