Mon County public safety agencies modify operations due to Coronavirus threat

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In response to the COVID-19 threat, public safety agencies in Monongalia County will be modifying operations for both the safety of the public and for first responders, Mon County Health Department officials announced Monday afternoon.
Those modifications are:
- Access to public safety facilities will be restricted to emergencies only.
- Administrative functions such as requesting reports, filing reports,
requesting to speak with an officer for information or requesting statistical
information will be handled via telephone or e-mail with the individual
agencies.
- 911 dispatchers will ask additional questions and may re-route your call or
direct you to a telephone number to receive an alternate response instead of a
public safety agency being immediately dispatched.
- All questions regarding the COVID-19 virus shall be directed to 1-800-887-4304. This line is manned and answered 24 hours a day by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. You also can go to the Mon County Health Department’s website for local information.
Officials also said that if you need immediate assistance or there is a crime in progress you should not hesitate to contact 911.