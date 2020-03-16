Mon County public safety agencies modify operations due to Coronavirus threat

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - WVU Medicine has announced that at the urging of the U.S. Surgeon General and multiple medical societies, they will be deferring all elective, non-urgent surgeries and gastrointestinal (GI) procedures beginning Thursday, March 18, until Friday, May 15.

A release from WVU Medicine said that the working definition of an "elective surgery or procedure" is on that can be safely deferred until after May 15. The release stated the decision to defer an elective surgery or procedure is at the discretion of the surgeon or proceduralist, who have the final authority to determine if the procedure or surgery is truly elective. The release stated that WVU Medicine will contact patients regarding their scheduled elective procedures and surgeries.