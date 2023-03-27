MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Monongalia County bus driver Noro Pacifico wears red every Friday to support deployed military troops, and last week all the county bus drivers did the same to celebrate her birthday.

The transportation department surprised Pacifico, “the heart of the transportation department,” by all wearing red on March 24. A press release from the Monongalia County Board of Education said that Pacifico is known for wearing red every Friday, all the way down to her red Chuck Taylors.

Mon County bus drivers wear red to support the military and Nora Pacifico (Courtesy: Monongalia County BOE)

She has been wearing red for the past 20 years, since her son was deployed, to honor military heroes and families. For the past 12 years, she has been a driver with Monongalia County Schools.

“You’re definitely lucky if your path has crossed with this amazing person,” said Transportation Special Needs Aide, Bo Sackett.

Although the department helped celebrate by wearing red on Pacifico’s typical Friday, her birthday actually falls on Monday, March 27.