MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Suncrest Elementary School’s mascot is the “stars.” Not only are those students shooting to be rising stars, but also their media specialist, Charlotte Chung.

Despite being in her first year with Suncrest, Chung recently received the 2023 American Association of School Librarians’ (AASL) Innovative Reading Grant to implement a program set to support literacy development by purchasing books in students’ first languages.

Charlotte Chung helps a fellow educator out (WBOY – Image)

In 2022, around 54 native languages were either spoken or taught in Monongalia County Schools with around 60 countries represented.

“We have a lot of different languages spoken at our schools, just in our school alone we have I believe there’s over a dozen at least,” Chung said. “Being able to provide books to these students especially when they arrive at our schools (is important) and they may not speak English, so to have books for them to read right away when they enter our building is so important.”

The program makes it possible for a popular book series, like Diary of a Wimpy Kid, to be available in the school’s library in a different language. Chung’s program hopes to not just make those books available to Suncrest students, but those throughout the county’s interlibrary loan system.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Cabin Fever in a foreign language (WBOY – Image)

Book in a foreign language (WBOY – Image)

“The committee was struck by the level of reach for this project,” said Cynthia Zervos, AASL committee chair. “Chung’s project will bring in parents, asking for their input to help select books, and students will be able to share the books with their family members. Additionally, the books will be made available to all students in Monongalia County Schools through interlibrary loan extending the impact of this grant beyond the walls of Suncrest Elementary.”

Chung is not only passionate about this program for the current students, but also some future ones that hold a close spot in her heart.

“I have two boys and I’m hoping they will speak their father’s first language (which) was Chinese,” Chung said. “I’m hopeful that this collection will help students like that as well, who their parents may be second-generation students being able to learn their family’s first languages (which) I think is really important.”

She also said that having family ties to Canada was another reason why she is passionate and connected to this program.

The AASL will recognize Chung at the organization’s national conference in Tampa, Florida from October 19-21.

“Chung’s recognition that an inclusive collection is essential for an equitable learning experience is at the core of what school libraries do for every learner,” AASL President Kathy Lester said. “To take this grant and extend to the families and other students in the county advances and highlights the value of a school librarian as a leader in the community.”