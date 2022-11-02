MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – Wednesday marked history for Monongalia County Schools. For the first time, the county deployed its new electric school bus to pick up and drop off students.

Mon County Schools is using the bus as part of ‘GreenPower’s West Virginia All-Electric School Bus Pilot Project.’ Only one electric school bus is being used within the county, but more could potentially be added if the pilot project goes well.

“There might be a place for them in Monongalia County,” Superintendent of Schools Eddie Campbell said. “(Over the next six weeks,) we’ll spend studying this and seeing how this works out. We got a couple different runs planned so we can see different terrain, different distances just to see how it works.”

First student to ride on Mon County Schools electric bus (WBOY – Image)

The bus started its first run on Wednesday at 6:15 a.m. to take students to Mountaineer Middle School. Monongalia County Schools Director of Transportation, Tony Harris, was behind the wheel for the trip and enjoyed the experience.

“It was very exciting,” Harris said. “I felt very comfortable in the seat. I liked how it handled and the power that it had.”

Campbell agrees with Harris’ excitement.

“I love it, it was a great ride,” Mon. Co. Superintendent of Schools Eddie Campbell said after riding on the bus early Wednesday morning. “I think the kids were excited about the fact that they were the first to ride on one of these electric buses.”

Only a few other counties in West Virginia have electric school buses accessible to them. Harris sees having one in Monongalia County as a “big” thing.

“It’s very big for Monongalia County to be able to participate in the pilot program,” Harris said. “Monongalia County is very big on being innovative with things and being able to take this first step I think means a lot for the county.”