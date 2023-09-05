MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Last week, U.S. News & World Report released its annual school rankings, and it’s easy to see why Monongalia County Schools Superintendent Dr. Eddie Campbell Jr. is thrilled with the results. Morgantown was ranked as the top school in the state, while University is listed as third.

“We anticipate that we would be at the top of the list every year, but it’s certainly great to see us in those two positions,” Campbell said.

Last year, Morgantown finished third, while University rounded out the top five. Campbell said that this year’s results dictate the hard work in the county at all levels and positions.

“This type of recognition for our two schools is certainly not just about the two schools,” Campbell added. “This is district-wide pre-K through grade 12 efforts to get there to see these rewards.”

While there is undeniably a rivalry between the Mohigans and Hawks, Campbell believes that the rivalry can help push the schools to greater heights.

“Whether if it’s a football game, band competition or academic report that comes out, there’s no doubt that our two schools compare each other more so than they compare with any other school in the state,” Campbell said. “I think that does push our folks to do better, neither one of our two schools wants to see their names behind the other one.”

