MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and Babydog presented a $100,000 check to Monongalia County seniors as grand prize winners in the Senior Center Edition of the Do it for Babydog vaccination sweepstakes on Wednesday.

Officials with Senior Monongalians were there for the celebration.

The sweepstakes was part of Justice’s push to encourage West Virginians who are age 50 and up to get their booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The four senior centers that got the highest percentage of seniors vaccinated at the clinics got the grand prize. All of the seniors who got their booster and registered for the Do it for Babydog: Senior Center Edition sweepstakes received a $50 prepaid Visa gift card.

The previous two winners were Hamlin Senior Center in Lincoln County and Lindside Senior Center in Monroe County. The fourth and final winning county will be announced soon, Justice’s office announced in a press release.

“Thank you all so much in every way,” Gov. Justice said. “You’ve pulled the rope for all of us. We celebrate the wisdom you pass down to each and every one of us. Keep doing it.”

According to the release, all West Virginians 6 months and older are currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, first booster shots are recommended for those ages 5 and older, and omicron booster shots are recommended for all West Virginians ages 12 and over who are also at least two months removed from their original vaccine series or first booster dose.

