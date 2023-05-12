WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has a DUI checkpoint scheduled for later this month.

The checkpoint will be on Tuesday, May 23 on U.S. Route 19, Fairmont Road in Westover, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. The checkpoint will run between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., the release said.

More things happening in Monongalia County soon: