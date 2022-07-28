CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office announced that it needs the public’s help identifying a man caught on surveillance video.

The sheriff’s office posted photos to its Facebook page of the male subject that show him wearing jeans, a black or dark-colored shirt, a hat and a mask over his face. Pictures of a white four-door sedan with a sunroof that may be related to him were also posted.

According to the post, the photos were captured by surveillance footage in the Baker’s Ridge Road area just outside of Morgantown, which is between the Mon Health Medical Center and University High School.

(Courtesy: Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office)

The post does not include information about why the sheriff’s department is looking for him.

Anyone with information should contact the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department’s Detective’s Office at 304-291-7260.