MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Law enforcement is investigating a “fraudulent scheme” targeting Comcast customers in Monongalia County.

According to a Facebook post by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office, multiple customers have had cell phone lines added to their accounts without their consent. The phones were then shipped to the victim’s home where the scammer was waiting for the delivery, the post said.

According to law enforcement, the suspect or suspects were driving a blue sedan that was “possibly a Honda Civic.

The scam is under investigation by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgantown Police Department.

If you have found phone lines added to your Comcast or Xfinity account without your permission or have information about the scam, contact the sheriff’s office’s detective division at 304-291-7260.