MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Monongalia EMS Executive Director Forest Weyen presented the agency’s 2022 Community Report to the Monongalia County Commission and the public on Wednesday.

The report entails data from Mon EMS’ coverage, finances and community involvement. Weyen said that it’s important to be transparent to inform the people about all of the operations within the agency.

“We really are making a big impact in the community,” Weyen said. “I think one of the things that is super important as an agency that serves the public and starting in July when we start to get public funding is that we’re open to transparency with all of our processes, our finances and let the community know that we are striving every day to be a resource for them.”

One of the biggest highlights of the year for Mon EMS was the EMS Levy being approved by voters during November’s general election. The levy will bring close to $18 million to the agency over four years to help Mon EMS continue its services.

The agency received 23,054 total calls, where 99% of them were answered by Mon EMS. They have also transported people to five different counties in the state and a total of eight other states.

Listed inside the report are statistics on Mon EMS’s partnership with WVU and covering sporting events. The full annual report can be found here.